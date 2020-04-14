Telemundo-

Eduardo Capetillo He turned 50 and his entire family went out of emotional congratulations to him. The Mexican celebrated as a family and singing.

The birthday boy expressed in his social profile, “Thank you, 50 years of experiences, fulfillment and love.” In addition to his words, the actor and singer shared a recording in which the entire family sang the single “La mujer que no soñé”, a song that Capetillo performed in 1990 for the telenovela “Alcanzar una estrella”, in which he starred.

“Congratulations to the best dad in the world, let’s continue singing many more birthdays together,” wrote his daughter. Ana Paula, 25 years old. For his part, Alexandra he noted, “Celebrating your 50th birthday. Thank you for being the best example for this whole family to follow, for being the best dad and more than anything for being the best friend for me! I adore you dad! ».

Watch the emotional video that shows all the talent that the family has.

