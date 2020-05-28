Federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP) criticized on Wednesday, 27, the performance of the ministers of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes, who authorized search and seizure warrants against allies of President Jair Bolsonaro, and Celso de Mello, responsible for investigating Bolsonaro’s alleged interference with the Federal Police (PF). The parliamentarian said he had no doubt that he would be the target of an investigation soon and said that he participates in meetings in which it is discussed “when” the “moment of rupture” will happen in Brazil.

“When it gets to the point where the president has no way out and a strong measure is needed, he will be taxed as a dictator,” he said in a live broadcast on the blog Tuesday Free, by Allan dos Santos.

Santos is one of the targets of Wednesday’s operation against Bolsonaro’s businessmen, politicians and supporters investigated for spreading false news and threats against Republic officials, such as Supreme Ministers, and their families. In addition to Santos, deputy Bia Kicis (PSL-SP), another investigated by the fake news inquiry, also participated in the broadcast, alongside Olavo de Carvalho, guru of Bolsonarism, and doctor Ítalo Marsili.

After criticizing Moraes and Mello, Eduardo begins a line of reasoning about why there may be an institutional rupture. According to him, after the ex-minister Sérgio Moro left the government, the Supreme Court released the video of “a secret meeting” – the recording was cited by Moro as possible proof that Bolsonaro interfered in the PF – and then requested the “cell phone of the President”. Contrary to what Eduardo said, the Supreme Court did not ask for Bolsonaro’s cell phone. PDT, PSB and PV asked the Supreme Court to seize the devices within the investigation of political interference in the PF. Mello then forwarded the parties’ requests to Aras for the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) to issue an opinion. The PGR must even take a stand against the seizure of the president’s cell phones.

“I have no doubt that tomorrow it will be at my house (that they will carry out a search warrant), that if we have a collaborative position (with the Supreme Court), they will enter our house, laughing. I even understand who has a moderate posture, let’s say, so as not to try to reach a moment of rupture, a moment of even greater split, even greater conflict. I understand these people who want to avoid this moment of chaos. if, but, yes, when this will happen “, said the parliamentarian.

“And make no mistake, people discuss this. These meetings between senior officials, even the meeting within political sectors, me, Bia, etc., we discuss this type of thing because we study history. We know that history just keeps repeating itself. It was not overnight that the dictatorship in Venezuela started, it was little by little. “

Eduardo repeated the argument used by other scholarship holders, that the fake news inquiry is unconstitutional because it began by an official act of Minister Dias Toffoli, president of the Supreme Federal Court, and did not have the participation of the PGR. Criminalists heard by EstadãoHowever, they say that although it is not common, it is not illegal for a Supreme Minister to initiate the investigation and recalled that the practice was even defended by Bolsonarists.

The confrontational stance adopted by Eduardo is in line with the tone adopted by his father, President Jair Bolsonaro. Also on Wednesday night, the president criticized Moraes’ decision, saying that “good citizens” had “their homes invaded” for exercising their “right to freedom of expression”. “It is a sign that something very serious is happening to our democracy,” Bolsonaro wrote on Twitter. He also stated that he is working to “assert the right to free expression in our country”. “No violation of this principle should be accepted passively!” He wrote.

In a meeting with assistants on Wednesday night, Bolsonaro discussed details of a preventive habeas corpus to the Minister of Education, Abraham Weintraub, to prevent him from giving testimony to the Federal Police for saying that Supreme Court ministers should be arrested at the meeting of 22 April. The possibility of legal actions against ministers Alexandre de Moraes and Celso de Mello for “abuse of authority” is also under discussion.

