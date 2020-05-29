Federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP) became the target of yet another representation for breach of parliamentary decorum in the Chamber’s Ethics Council.

Federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP) participates in a live broadcast of the website Tuesday Free alongside two investigated by the fake news inquiry: blogger Allan dos Santos and deputy Bia Kicis (PSL-DF)

The Sustainability Network, the Workers Party (PT), the Socialism and Freedom Party (PSOL) and the Democratic Labor Party (PDT) filed the request on Thursday (28).

The opposition offensive came after statements by Eduardo in a live broadcast alongside bolsonarista supporters investigated in the fake news inquiry. The congressman said he had no doubt that he would be the target of an investigation soon and said that he participates in meetings where “when” there will be “a rupture” in Brazil is discussed.

“I have no doubt that tomorrow will be at my home [que cumprirão mandado de busca], that if we have a collaborative position, they will enter our house, laughing. I even understand who has a moderate stance, let’s say, so as not to try to reach a moment of rupture, a moment of even greater split, even greater conflict. I understand those people who want to avoid this moment of chaos. But speaking quite openly, Eduardo Bolsonaro’s opinion, is no longer an option of whether, but, of when it will happen “, said the parliamentarian, who amended:

“And make no mistake, people discuss this. These meetings between senior officials, even the meeting within political sectors, me, Bia, etc., we discuss this type of thing because we study history. We know that history just keeps repeating itself. It was not overnight that the dictatorship in Venezuela started, it was little by little. ”

The deputy also said that “when it gets to the point that the president has no way out and an energetic measure is needed, he will be called a dictator”.

The live was broadcast on the YouTube channel of the blog Tuesday Free, by Allan dos Santos, one of the targets of last Wednesday’s operation against Bolsonaro’s businessmen, politicians and supporters investigated for spreading false news and threats against Republic officials, such as ministers of the Supreme Court and its family members. In addition to Santos, deputy Bia Kicis (PSL-SP), another investigated by the fakes news survey, also participated in the broadcast, alongside Olavo de Carvalho, guru of Bolsonarism, and doctor Ítalo Marsili.

For the opposition, Eduardo Bolsonaro attacked “against the Democratic Rule of Law” and demonstrated that “there is, in course, an articulation guided by the Represented and by allies of the President of the Republic, in an attempt to trigger an institutional rupture, with serious consequences for the Brazilian democracy “.

Eduardo Bolsonaro is already responding to a lawsuit in the Ethics Council for stating that “if the Brazilian left radicalizes”, an answer may be “via a new AI-5”.

In July 2018, before the first round of elections that gave Jair Bolsonaro the victory, the youngest son of the then presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro, said that to close STF, “a soldier and a corporal” was enough. The statement referred to the possibility of the father being prevented from taking over the Plateau if he was elected in the first phase of the presidential race.

In the past few days, the government has suffered a succession of defeats in the Supreme Court, most of them by individual decisions of Ministers Celso de Mello and Alexandre de Moraes. The trigger for the new crisis occurred, however, after the operation action determined by Moraes, rapporteur of the fake news inquiry. In the action the day before yesterday, the PF seized documents, computers and cell phones at addresses of supporters of the president. Since then, the attacks on the STF led by the president and his supporters have increased.

