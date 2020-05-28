Federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP) spoke again about the Federal Police operation that carried out search and seizure warrants in the fake news investigation. In a publication on Thursday, 28, the deputy spoke of censorship and criticized the press for not opposing searches on the premises of the ‘Tuesday Free’ website, one of those investigated in the investigation.

Federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP) during the inauguration ceremony of the new Minister of Justice and Public Security, André Mendonça

Photo: EDU ANDRADE / FATOPRESS / Estadão Content

“The press that applauds searches on Tuesday Free does so because it thinks censorship will only reach conservatives. Ledo mistake. If they do not defend freedom by principles they should at least do it out of self-interest. If they do not even see it, it is because they deserve the future ahead “, wrote Eduardo.

Like his father and government allies, the deputy criticized the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and the conduct of the investigation that led to the operation on Wednesday, 27. The deputy participated yesterday in a live with Allan dos Santos, the site organizer. , and stated that he has no doubt that he will be the target of an investigation soon and said that he participates in meetings in which it is discussed “when” a “rupture moment” will happen in Brazil.

After criticizing Minister Alexandre de Moraes and Celso de Mello, Eduardo begins a line of reasoning about why there may be an institutional rupture. According to him, after the ex-minister Sérgio Moro left the government, the Supreme Court released the video of “a secret meeting” – the recording was cited by Moro as possible proof that Bolsonaro interfered in the PF – and then requested the “cell phone of the President”. Contrary to what Eduardo said, the Supreme Court did not ask for Bolsonaro’s cell phone. PDT, PSB and PV asked the Supreme Court to seize the devices within the investigation of political interference in the PF. Mello then forwarded the parties’ requests to Aras for the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) to issue an opinion. The PGR must even take a stand against the seizure of the president’s cell phones.

“I have no doubt that tomorrow it will be at my house (which will fulfill a search warrant), that if we have a collaborative position (with the Supreme Court), they will enter our house, laughing. I even understand who has a moderate posture, let’s say, so as not to try to reach a moment of rupture, a moment of even greater split, even greater conflict. I understand these people who want to avoid this moment of chaos. if, but, yes, when this will happen “, said the parliamentarian, who amended:

“And make no mistake, people discuss this. These meetings between senior officials, even the meeting within political sectors, me, Bia, etc., we discuss this type of thing because we study history. We know that history just keeps repeating itself. It was not overnight that the dictatorship in Venezuela started, it was little by little. ”

