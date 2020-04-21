Federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP), son of President Jair Bolsonaro, filed this Monday (20) with a lawsuit in the Supreme Federal Court (STF) asking the Court to suspend the extension of the Joint Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPMI) ) of Fake News.

CPMI was installed on September 4 of last year with the aim of investigating, within 180 days, “cyber attacks that would undermine democracy and public debate”. On April 2, however, the Board of Directors submitted enough signatures for its extension. The application was read and sent for publication, and the commission can now operate until October 24th.

The action is signed by the Bolsonaro family lawyer, Karina Kufa, who is also one of the coordinators of Aliança Pelo Brasil. In it, Eduardo Bolsonaro argues that, during the sessions, CPMI’s objectives were “distorted”.

The rapporteur of the case is Minister Gilmar Mendes, who will be responsible for analyzing the request to also cancel CPI meetings held in December last year.

Eduardo accuses the president of CPMI, senator Ângelo Coronel (PSD-BA) of approving requirements “en bloc and at the touch of a box, failing to guarantee regimental rights and denying Deputies from the base allied to the situation government their right to contradict.” The deputy points out situations that, according to him, exemplify these approvals. One of them would have happened at the 4th meeting, which took place on September 25, 2019, in which 85 applications would have been approved at once.

The deputy claims that the CPMI was being used in an “orchestrated” way and complains about the fact that the current leader of the PSL, deputy Joice Hasselmann (SP), has removed several government deputies from the commission. According to Eduardo, Joice took such an attitude after assuming the position of leader in his place, on the 10th of March. The action classifies the deputy’s attitude as “persecution”.

On the occasion, he justifies, Joice removed from the CPMI the names of deputies Filipe Barros (PSL-PR) and Caroline de Toni (PSL-SC), in addition to alternates Carla Zambelli (PSL-SP) and Carlos Jordy (PSL-RJ).

“The said deputies were members of the commission and, ultimately, the only defenders of the political interests of the base allied to the government, that is, the only voice that represented the political performance of the President of the Republic and the Impetrante”, argues the defense of Eduardo Bolsonaro.

Since when it started operating, the Fake News CPMI has been controversial for calling on famous personalities and generating heated discussions. During the work, the Bolsonaro government and employees of the Planalto Palace became targets of the CPMI. Several information requirements have targeted the so-called “Gabinete do Ódio”, commanded by the president’s son 02, Carlos Bolsonaro.

