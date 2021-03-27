Eduardo Bolinches’ stock portfolio for today’s session

Related news

The following table begins showing the securities that make up the portfolio from Eduardo Bolinches with the data of the opening of the position, closing prices of the previous session, latent result and levels where the stops are placed in the current session.

Then, without any separation, when the columns containing these data are blank, the values ​​in which you have entered a specific order before the opening of the session appear to try to open positions in those values.

Below the table there is a page selector to be able to see all the values ​​and above a search engine to see if you have in your portfolio or intention to have the value that interests you by writing it directly in the corresponding box.

The column headings are in English so that they can be interpreted by as many readers as possible. Here is what is shown below them in order from left to right:

Yam: Name of the share in the portfolio or with the intention of having it in the portfolio.

Symbol: Code of the share in the portfolio or with the intention of having it in the portfolio.

Last: Closing price of the previous session of the stock.

Position: This field shows whether the stock has been bought (long position = Long) or sold (short position = Short). If it is shown in white, it is not in the portfolio but there is an order placed in the market for this action.

Desde: Date on which the share was incorporated into the portfolio. If it is blank, it is not in the portfolio but there is an order placed in the market.

Quantity: Number of shares in portfolio. If it is blank, it is not in the portfolio.

Price: Opening price of the portfolio security position. If it is blank, it is not in the portfolio.

Result: Latent result in euros since the position in that stock that is in the portfolio was opened. If it is blank, it is not in the portfolio.

Update: Last update date of any of the fields for that action.

Order: Order launched on the market for execution. If it is blank, the stock is in the portfolio and there is no additional order on that stock. It can be a limited purchase (Buy), a limited sale (Sell), a buy stop (Buy Stop) or a sell stop (Sell Stop). This field is blank for portfolio stocks.

Op. Quant: Number of shares of the order launched on the market for execution. This field is blank for portfolio stocks.

Open Price: Price of the order launched on the market for execution. This field is blank for portfolio stocks.

Stop Loss: Price placed in the market, both in the shares in the portfolio and in the orders placed on the market to close the position (bought or sold) if it is reached.

Take Profit: Price placed in the market, both in the shares in the portfolio and in the orders placed on the market to close the position (bought or sold) if it is reached.