The following table begins showing the values ​​that make up the portfolio of Eduardo Bolinches with the data of the position opening, closing prices of the previous session, latent result and levels where the stops are placed in the current session.

Then, without any separation, when the columns that contain this data are blank, the values ​​in which you have entered a specific order before opening the session appear to try to open positions in these values.

Below the table you have a page selector to see all the values ​​and above a search engine to see if you have a portfolio or intention of having the value that interests you by writing it directly in the corresponding box.

The column headings come in English so that they can be interpreted by as many readers as possible. Below is what is shown below them in order from left to right:

Yam: Name of the share in portfolio or with the intention of having it in portfolio.

Symbol: Code of the share in portfolio or with the intention of having it in portfolio.

Last: Closing price of the previous session of the share.

Position: This field shows if the stock has it bought (long position = Long) or sold (short position = Short). If it is blank, it is not in the portfolio but there is an order placed on the market for this action.

Desde: Date on which the share has been added to the portfolio. If it is blank, it is not in the portfolio but there is an order placed on the market.

Quantity: Number of shares in portfolio. If it is blank, it is not in the portfolio.

Price: Opening price of the security position. If it is blank, it is not in the portfolio.

It turned out: Latent result in euros since the position was opened in that action that is in the portfolio. If it is blank, it is not in the portfolio.

Update: Last update date of any of the fields for that action.

Order: Order released to the market for execution. If it is blank, the stock is in the portfolio and there is no additional order on that stock. It can be a limited purchase (Buy), a limited sale (Sell), a buy stop (Buy Stop) or a sell stop (Sell Stop). This field is blank for portfolio shares.

Op. Quant: Quantity of shares of the order released to the market for execution. This field is blank for portfolio shares.

Open Price: Price of the order released to the market for execution. This field is blank for portfolio shares.

Stop Loss: Price placed on the market, both in portfolio shares and in orders placed on the market to close the position (bought or sold) if it is reached.

Take Profit: Price placed on the market, both in portfolio shares and in orders placed on the market to close the position (bought or sold) if it is reached.

