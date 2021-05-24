Eduardo Aguirre, Atento’s new global CIO | News | Communications

Attentive just announced the appointment of Eduardo Aguirre as the new Global CIO (pictured), after almost two years leading the firm’s digital transformation strategy as Transformation Director.

Eduardo has a long and successful professional career linked to technology and business processes, as well as digital transformation for more than 20 years in companies such as Huawei Technologies, Vodafone or Accenture among other. Throughout his career he has developed and led business transformation projects always linked to innovation and new technologies to optimize the adaptation of companies from different sectors to new business environments, in various sectors such as customer experience or telecommunications.

Eduardo Aguirre, Atento’s new global CIO.

Eduardo Aguirre is a Telecommunications Engineer from the Polytechnic University of Madrid, and PDD from the IESE Business School in Economics & Business Administration.

“Thanks to his vast experience, Eduardo has led Atento’s digital transformation to optimize and expand the customer experience services proposal that Atento offers to its customers, leading an ambitious 3-year transformation process that is already bearing fruit. with positive results in our economic balance ”, he says Carlos López Abadia, CEO of Atento. “As Atento’s Global CIO, Eduardo will be responsible for continuing to accelerate the company’s transformation process through technology, with innovation as a key pillar to continue to be successful.”

With this strategic move, Atento reinforces the commitment to the company’s digital transformation from a global point of view, in which he has been working for several years, being able to combine in-depth knowledge of customer relationship services operations with the experience of a professional with extensive experience in technology and process consulting.

“This new stage is a great opportunity for me, with very clear challenges and objectives: Promote the development of our Next Generation Services through technology to provide more value to our customers every day, accelerate the internal digital transformation of our operations to gain agility, quality of service and efficiency, and bring innovation to everything we do in all areas and disciplines of the company ”, explains Eduardo Aguirre.