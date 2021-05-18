Eduard Rousaud: Male Projection Award

05/18/2021

On at 22:22 CEST

Eduard Rousaud will turn 21 years old in May, although his sporting career as an amateur golfer already has all the possible titles to which a player can choose in his training stage. And it is that in the complicated 2020, the young FCGolf player and member of RCGEl Prat, managed to become the number two amateur world, which led him to participate in the 2020 US Open together with the great golf stars, to which He attended shortly after making his debut in a professional tournament at the Real Club Valderrama. In the last two years he has achieved important individual triumphs such as the 2018 Canary Islands Championship, Puerta de Hierro National Cup 2018, Barcelona Championship 2020 or Andalusia Cup 2020. Rousaud’s record also includes a foray into the European Junior Ryder Cup team, and excellent results with the Catalan team in Inter-regional tournaments with a victory obtained in the 2017 Male Absolute.

In the last few months Eduard Rousaud He has participated in professional tournaments with a very positive balance, especially striking were his two ‘Top 5’ obtained in the Challenge Tour events held in Sancti Petri (Cádiz). Last March, and after analyzing his evolution with his coach and team, he decided to make the leap to professional, where a fruitful career awaits him.

The former president of FCGolf, and candidate for reelection, will present the award to him. Ramon Nogué.