Eduard Rousaud announces his move to the professional field

03/22/2021 at 22:07 CET

Sport.es

The Catalan player of the Real Club de Golf de El Prat Eduard Rousaud, 20 years old and currently number 2 in the amateur classification, has decided to move into the professional field and will enter the ‘Pro Spain Team’ program to help young professionals.

Trained in the teams of the Catalan Federation – he was a member of the Eagle Program – and also of the Royal Spanish Federation, Rousaud has stood out in recent years in which he has been shaping a broad individual curriculum at the same time that he was enriched with experiences and triumphs in the national teams.

His contribution to the successes of Catalonia in the Inter-territorial and with Spain stands out, where his presence has been decisive in the successes achieved in the 2017 Men’s Under 18 European Championship (Silver Medal), Under 18 Men’s European Championship 2018 (Gold Medal) and 2018 Junior Men’s World Championship (Silver Medal).

Participated in the Junior Ryder Cup

He has been a member of the European Junior Ryder Cup team. In these tournaments he has shared space in the National Teams with other talents of his generation such as another player from the Catalan Federation, David Puig, currently triumphing in the team of the American University of Arizona State.

In recent months Rousaud, who will turn 21 in May, has already participated in professional tournaments with a very positive balance. Their two ‘Top 5’ obtained in the appointments of the ‘Challenge Tour’ held in Sancti Petri (Cádiz) stand out.

Likewise, last year he was the second Spanish amateur to play a US Open after Jon Rahm in 2016, a tournament he attended shortly after debuting in a professional tournament in such a symbolic setting as the Real Club Valderrama de Cádiz