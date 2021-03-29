Eduard Rousaud, an amateur among the ‘greats’ in Dubai

01/27/2021 at 7:17 PM CET

ANDduard Rousaud climbs on a cloud again. The young amateur from RCG El Prat will live a new experience among the best players in the world without even being professional yet.

As one of the best amateurs in the world, Rousaud has received an invitation to participate in the next two tournaments of the European Tour, the two that close the ‘Desert Tour’ and that have opened the European Tour season.

For a start, Rousaud will debut on the Tour this Thursday at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic, which takes place in the United Arab Emirates, and with the presence of players like Sergio García, or the Europeans Lee Westwood, winner of the ‘Race to Dubai’ or the recent champion in Abu Dhabi, Tyrrell Hatton.

A tournament that will once again be an experience for Rousaud, he’s on his way to becoming a professional, but hasn’t made that decision yet.

Second foray into the Tour

And it is that for Rousaud, it will be his second foray into the European Tour, at 21 years old. In the last season he was able to enjoy the opportunity to play the Estrella Damm Andalucía Masters, in Valderrama, to then jump to US Open, at Winged Foot thanks to its fourth place in the world amateur ranking.

There he was able to experience what is a ‘Big’ tournament, surrounded by world stars. He did not pass the cut, but it does not take anyone away from hitting an ‘eagle’ on the first hole, something he will never forget.

Back to Spain, Two brilliant performances on the second European circuit, the Challenge Tour, in Cádiz, confirmed that he has the game to make the leap to ‘pro’. Although everything he does Eduard has studied it with his coach, Joan Bronchales and his team. He will take the leap when he sees it clear that he can compete. And, for the moment, it is meeting expectations with flying colors.

Gain experience

Now, in Dubai you have a new opportunity to continue adding experience and soaking up what is professional golf at the highest level.. Accompanied by Cristina Lagarma, the psychologist who works in his team and who he knows during his time in the Catalan Federation, He will also be his caddy this week since his coach has not been able to accompany him due to covid-19.

Eduard, who will play the first two days together with the German Sebastián Heisele and the South African Justin Harding, is clear that the first objective is to continue learning, and fight, of course, to get into the cut.

Ambition is not lacking in this young RCG El Prat player, who continues to grow before making the leap to professional. Without a doubt, each day closer if you are able to take advantage of these magnificent opportunities.