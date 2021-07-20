Eduard Folayang leads ONE: Battleground II against Zhang Lipeng

Eduard Folayang go back to the cage ONE to face a winner of The Ultimate Fighter.

The Asian promotion announced Monday morning that the former two-time Lightweight champion will headline the ONE: Battleground II to measure forces with Zhang Lipeng.

The 36-year-old Folayang will look to win again after losing a trilogy fight to Shinja aoki in the ONE on TNT 4.

For the product of Team Lakay That loss put him 1 – 4 in his last five appearances with the organization.

Since his departure from the UFC, where he won two of his four bouts, Lipeng has amassed a 21-2-1 record, competing mostly in his native China and Russia.

Lipeng has not fought since winning by submission in the first round at Mohammad naeemi on September 14, 2019.

ONE: Battleground II will air on August 13.

