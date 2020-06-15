‘El Chiringuito de Jugones’ returned to the MEGA night on Sunday, June 15 to comment on the first day of LaLiga after the stop caused by the coronavirus. A gathering that left, apart from the football analysis, a report to remember. Edu Aguirre followed his tradition and took his microphone to visit door 55 of a Santiago Bernabéu Stadium that, this time, was completely empty.

Edu Aguirre, at the gates of the Santiago Bernabéu in ‘El Chiringuito’

The reporter did not care that Real Madrid-Eibar was played at the Alfredo Di Stéfano in the sports city of Valdebebas, on the outskirts of the capital. « Tonight something exciting but very strange has happened to me, something paranormal, I don’t know how to explain it« He warned before giving way to a video in which he » dreams « of the post-match interviews and the jumps that he usually enjoys in the company of the most enthusiastic meringues fans.

Top moment of world filmography. pic.twitter.com/KRWAWpzj9o – Raül Calàbria (@rcalabria) June 15, 2020

The piece accumulates more than 275,000 views on Twitter alone, where it has gone viral under a title that undoubtedly does it honor: « Top moment of world filmography ». The reactions of the fans did not wait long on social networks, celebrating the occurrence of the program in the absence of public in the stadiums.

It seems to me a shame that Joaquin Phoenix received an Oscar for « Joker », and instead this man was not even among the nominees, the world of acting in its lowest hours. – Darko Mirkovic (@TheSevenSwords) June 15, 2020

I do not know how much they pay him but it is little – Robert (@Robert_Pages) June 15, 2020

The story that inspired spielgberg … – deleste (@ deleste19) June 15, 2020

Concentrated and behind closed doors

The football league continues its course after three months of forced stoppage due to the pandemic. The domestic competition is scheduled to end the end of July 19, leaving room in August for the Champions League dispute if sanitary conditions throughout Europe allow it. The continental tournament was suspended last March in the middle of the round of 16.