Top scorer in Fortaleza in the Ceará Championship with three goals scored, striker Edson Cariús was going through a positive moment at the beginning of his spell at Leão do Pici.

Happy with this great phase, the player, who worked at CRB in 2019 on loan from Tricolor, talked about the good performance he had right away at Leão and said that he has been following the instructions given for home training in order to get back in good shape .

– This season has been very special for me in every way. I am happy with the growth I had at the club and I hope to keep that up for the next few months. At home, in these last weeks, I have intensified a lot to continue with a good pace aiming at the return of activities – he said.

The player, who drew the attention of Fortaleza after a pass with many goals at Ferroviário (35 goals in 54 games between 2018 and 2019) spoke about the cast of Leão who, for him, has the potential to make a great year:

– We have a base and this is very important. It is a group that has known each other since 2019, has players with a lot of potential and a technical committee that has total control of the squad. We will maintain a strong pace after the stop so that the second half is very good for everyone.

In addition to the collective goals under coach Rogério Ceni, Cariús did not hide that his great individual goal is to conquer the artillery of the year at the club.

– We have a very strong offensive sector, with quality players. I will fight hard so that this year will be a lot of goals for me and, who knows, I can fight for the 2020 artillery at the club – he ended.

