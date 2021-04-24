Edson Álvarez steals the spotlight in the Eredivisie they classify him as the “star” of Ajax

The former player of the Eagles of America, Edson Álvarez lives one of his best moments since he arrived in the Old Continent, since he has won the title in Ajax, in addition to having already raised his first title and not to mention that he now contributes goals on the scoreboard.

During the course of the week, the Machín saved the Amsterdam of a defeat, which did not go unnoticed by the eredivisie press, who praised the Mexican to the degree of cataloging him as an Ajax star.

“I want to be more offensive, said the Mexican, often one of the stars of Ajax,” mentioned the Dutch newspaper De Volkskrant.

Little is said, but Edson Álvarez is, at the moment, the best Mexican player in Europe. His season is still worth framing. HUGE, MACHIN! pic.twitter.com/L04LHWaVkA – “El Jefe” Águila (@ElJefeAguila) April 22, 2021

“Latinos from Ajax like strong personal duels. But it turned out that they can also do that in Utrecht, “the outlet added.

The Mexican midfielder and Ajax can get their second title of the season, because if they beat AZ Alkmaar, they will be Eredivisie champions.

