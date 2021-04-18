Edson Álvarez confessed that he was about to give up and return to Liga MX

Edson Álvarez has seen many difficulties in his adventure for the Old continent, which made him doubt his permanence in Europe, especially for not being able to be with his partner and daughter in Holland and the little activity he had at Ajax.

The youth squad of the Águilas del América, knows perfectly that in Mexico he is one of the best players, so he came to think that he should return to his country, although Lisandro Martínez was the one who made Machín keep sanity to continue in the Old Continent .

“I tell him, Licha, if you hadn’t been there in those moments when I couldn’t be with my family, I don’t know what … I would have returned to Mexico; I was very close to returning. He was there, telling me to hold on, and Well now see what life is like, “Álvarez told the club’s media.

He added that he did not want to work anymore, given the few minutes that coach Erik Ten Hag gave him, although Martinez’s voice still helped him stay firm.

“Many times I did not want to work or do things, so Licha was behind me, telling me that we had to do it, that our moment was going to come. And look at how he is now. We are doing well because we have worked very hard,” he explained.

