Edson Álvarez attacks fans who criticize Mexican players in Europe

Football player Edson Alvarez from Ajax Amsterdam from the Eredivisie from Holland, attacked fans who criticize Mexican players in Europe, assuring that they do not know what it is to play in the old continent.

The Mexican speaks, the Mexican speaks, and he does not have the slightest idea of ​​what is happening here, a lot, as you say, there are very few Mexicans who are in Europe, and since there are few of us, we are the focus of attention and it rains criticism from all sides, “said Edson Álvarez.

The Mexican defender and midfielder spoke in front of the media, ensuring that the fans in Mexico speak against the players of their country in Europe, without having the slightest idea of ​​what they are going through in the old continent, in search of achieving their goals. and objectives.

Edson Álvarez stressed that this is due to the small number of Mexicans who are playing in Europe, being the focus of attention throughout the country and raining criticism from all sides day after day.

