eDreams tries to recover the 5 euros thinking about the summer

Summer is getting closer and closer and the vaccination process is progressing at a good pace, which translates into even greater hopes of regaining some normality for the vacation months, something that undoubtedly suits the tourism and tourism sector very well. , more specifically, to travel companies. For its part, eDreams ODIGEO, begins the day today fighting to recover the 5 euros in its price, in the heat of the summer.

eDreams, which lost 5 euros on March 19, is experiencing a certain recovery today and reaches the 4,850 euros intraday, with increases of about 1%. Likewise, the travel company has a cumulative 15.28% so far this year.

Shares with the most potential according to the market consensus

Ibex 35 shares with more potential according to the market consensus. 5 of them with more than 20% potential.

After the government announced its intention to immunize 70% of the population by the end of summer and the annulment of the norm of the use of the mask on the beaches, citizens are encouraged to consider the possibility of traveling this summer and the agencies travel agencies are prepared to meet your needs. With these good forecasts, eDreams sets a roadmap to help them get their activity off the ground “after a 2020 that was turbulent for everyone, we now look to the future with optimism and consider that, in the medium term, the progress of immunization against COVID-19 will reactivate the great accumulated travel demand of the last year, and we will be there to satisfy it with maximum flexibility thanks to our extensive inventories of travel products “to which they add” we believe that with vaccination we will have ample capacity to recover the pre-crisis numbers or even surpass them ”.

From the technical side, the company is positioned higher, with a total score of 7.5 out of 10 possible points. In addition, long-term trend is bullish, the slow and fast total momentum is positive, volume increasing in the long and medium term and range of decreasing amplitude in the medium term. As less favorable, the medium-term, downward trend and the long-term range, increasing.