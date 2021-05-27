eDreams Prime, the world’s first travel subscription service, surpasses 1 million members

eDreams ODIGEO, Europe’s largest online travel company and one of the largest European e-commerce companies in the world, has announced that its innovative subscription program, Prime, has surpassed one million members. Following this pioneering launch in 2017, this achievement marks a key milestone in the company’s mission to transform the booking experience and reinvent travel through technology-based solutions.

Through eDreams Prime, Opodo Prime Y GOVoyages Prime, travelers have access to exclusive discounts on flights and hotels and special promotions, as well as priority customer service. The product is designed to meet the changing preferences of consumers, who increasingly value comfort and value for money in the reservation process, as well as being able to have the flexibility to choose and compare between a wide range of travel alternatives at the click of a button

Products like eDreams Prime, Opodo Prime and GOVoyages Prime are designed in detail to meet the preferences of a consumer who, on average, is a member of three or more subscription services, offering everything from food delivery to streaming video content. . All in all, eDreams Prime enables its subscribers to benefit from significant savings, while making it easy for them to find and book trips tailored to their particular needs. These travelers, who can save up to 250 euros per trip, have already traveled more than 3,021 million kilometers traveling hand in hand with Prime since the service began to be offered.

Despite challenging market conditions caused by the coronavirus crisis, Prime has continued to grow strongly, with a 58% membership increase in the last year alone. If this exceptional growth rate had occurred in a normal year, the figure would translate into more than 100,000 new members every month. They are calculations based on the average number of 35,000 new subscribers who registered for the service each month before the start of the pandemic.

Since the subscription model was first introduced in France, it has been launched in Spain, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Portugal and the United States.

Dana DunneCEO of eDreams ODIGEO, commented that “Prime is a pioneering service in the travel industry, and reaching the million-member milestone is just the beginning. We are aware that, at this time, consumers, regardless of the sector we are talking about, are looking for closer relationships with the brands they trust, a more personalized experience, greater flexibility, more alternatives and better prices. Prime’s rapid expansion into new international markets and its immense popularity demonstrates how revolutionary the service has been in capturing the mood of contemporary travelers around the world. “

Likewise, he explained that “now, with the possibility of traveling again open after 12 challenging and complex months, we are seeing an incredible demand from travelers seeking the rest and relaxation they so badly need. Services like Prime are crucial in our ability to meet this demand, backed by our understanding of the experiences we know our customers are looking for and the market-leading technology that supports our platforms. “