Edreams Odigeo, Laboratorios Rovi, Prim and Mediaset

The selective Spanish reconquers the 9,100 points and will now face the options and futures expiration day for the month of May with the mission of not losing them.

Nevertheless, the risk of returning to 9,000 is high and with it the possibility of making a weekly close below last Wednesday’s lows.

However, whatever happens we always have a set of values ​​that are doing formidably well and several of them are worth being in. my control panel. They are in a very important technical moment in addition to having many investors attentive to them.

1) Edreams Odigeo: We continue to be very attentive to this action that is close to breaking its short-term resistance at 4.9 euros. If it succeeds, a continuity scenario opens up to the annual highs of 5.31 euros.

2) Rovi Laboratories: Small break on the road after a vertical impulse, but by not losing the 52 euros it keeps us within the value.

3) Prim: Another value that must be followed closely in case it breaks its resistance of 10.6 euros since a continuity scenario would open towards 11.50 euros.

4) Mediaset: All set to set new yearly highs. So we have to be attentive to the area around 5.80 euros since it would generate a signal of strength that would take us to the next resistance at 6.20 euros.

Evolution of the values ​​under follow-up Eduardo Bolinches