EDP ​​Renováveis, new Strategic Plan 2021/25

1Q21 RESULTS

EDP ​​Renovaveis sales decreased to € 448 million in the first quarter of 2021, -8% vs. a year ago, weighed down by lower sales prices. Operating costs, Opex, totaled 179 million e, + 4% compared to the first quarter of 2020, mainly due to the additional costs incurred to support growth in the coming years.

EBITDA totals 269 million euros, which is -21% vs. 1Q20. The net financial result fell to 55 million euros, 26 million euros less than a year ago. The net result at the end of March 2021 was 38 million euros, -39% from the 1Q20 figures, partially offset by lower financial costs and positive tax effects.

SOLVENCY

At the end of March, net debt amounted to 4,648 million euros, from a net debt of 1,205 million in 1Q20. The cost of debt moderates to 3.3% from 3.8% a year ago. 75% of EDPR’s debt is in $ and 20% in €. In terms of maturity and maturity, 88% is fixed rate debt and 52% of the debt does not mature until after 2024.

Solvency multiples remain at moderate levels, with NFD / EBITDA of 2.1v at the end of 2020 and 2.66v under estimation for the end of 2021. Debt over Equity is around 0.46v, a highly controlled multiple that shows the stress-free financing capacity of growth.

OPERATING RESULTS

As of March 31, 2021, EDPR’s asset portfolio was 12.5GW, with an average life of 9 years, of which 11.7GW fully consolidated and 711 MW consolidated by equity (Spain, Portugal, USA, and Offshore). Since March 2020 EDPR incorporated a total of 1,870 MW of wind and solar capacity, of which 1,782 MW fully consolidated, specifically 652 MW in Europe, including the purchase of the Viesgo business, 1,025MW in North America and 105MW in Brazil. The capacity consolidated by equity increased by 88 MW due to the purchase of Viesgo and the Seamade offshore project in Belgium, which came into operation. During this period, EDPR successfully completed the 0.8 GW Sell-down. In total, at the end of the first quarter of 2021, the consolidated annual net variation of EDPR’s asset portfolio was +1,233 MW.

As of March 2021, the company had 2.9GW of new capacity under construction, of which 2,226 MW of onshore wind, 404 MW of solar capacity and 269 MW of stakes in offshore wind projects.

In the period, EDPR produced 8.1TWh of clean energy (+ 5% vs 1Q20), avoiding 5mt of CO2 emissions. The average sale price was 8% lower than a year ago.

STRATEGIC PLAN 2021-25

EDPR recently carried out a capital increase of € 1,500.25 million in the context of its new Strategic Plan 2021-25, to partially finance the CAPEX of € 19 billion for the installation of 20GW of renewable energy capacity until 2025. The objective set by the company in this new plan to achieve An additional 20GW in 2021/25 is an installation rate of 4GW / year. 41% will be solar, 54% onshore wind, 3% offshore wind and 2% other energy.

Regarding the objectives in terms of results, EDPR wants to reach an EBITDA of € 2,000 million in 2023 and raise it to 2,300 in 2025 (+ 7% CAGR20-25); The Net Result will be, according to its objectives,> € 600 million in 2023 and € 800 million in 2025 (+ 8% CAGR 20-25).

BUY VIESGO

EDPR reached an agreement with certain funds managed by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets to acquire control of Viesgo’s energy business. Specifically, EDPR will acquire 100% of the 511 MW (EBITDA + Equity Income MW) portfolio of renewable capacity installed in Spain (84%) and Portugal (16%). It is a high-quality portfolio with a strong wind resource (average utilization factor of 29%) and a low risk profile, of which 87% of the capacity is regulated with an average age of 13 years (about 7 years of regulated life). The portfolio also has attractive potential for future expansion / enhancements given the profile mentioned above.

The amount to be paid by EDPR for Viesgo’s renewable business corresponds to a business value (EV) of 565 million euros, which represents a ratio between EV and net MW of 1.1 million euros.

This transaction reinforces EDPR’s position as one of the main leaders in the renewable energy market, particularly in Spain, with a highly synergistic portfolio of high quality assets, with strong wind resources and a low risk profile, also offering interesting growth opportunities in the future.

SHAREHOLDER REMUNERATION

In its new Strategic Plan, EDPR marks a floor for the dividend of € 0.08 / share. In its last AGM in 2021, the Group approved the proposal of the Board of Directors regarding the payment of a gross dividend of 0.08 euros per share, which means distributing 69.78 million as an ordinary dividend and 7.06 million euros as a dividend complementary. The payment was made in May 2021.

IS G

In January 2021, EDPR entered the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index for the second consecutive year, a benchmark index that selects the listed companies most involved in the development of gender equality in the world.

Also in January 2021, EDPR received the title of Top Employer Europe for the third consecutive year as one of the best companies to work for. At the local level, EDPR was considered Top Employer in Spain, France, Portugal, Italy, Poland and Romania, a new addition in 2021. This certification values ​​EDPR’s excellence in the use of best practices in the Human Resources area, thanks to a corporate culture that prioritizes people above all else.

FUNDAMENTAL ASSESSMENT

In an analysis by ratios on estimated results and low forecast for the end of 2021 (EPS: € 0.48 / share), the market price is already very adjusted to the company’s valuation. It is trading at a PER> 40v, higher than its historical average and adjusted against its competitors. Also by multiple on sales and on book value the valuation is already very adjusted. It pays a dividend, but very little. Expensive action.

Based on our fundamental valuation, we are neutral with the medium / long-term value.

COMPANY’S DESCRIPTION

EDP ​​Renováveis is specialized in the production of electricity from renewable energies. The group’s activity is organized around 3 segments:

With a strong development channel, first-class assets and market-leading operational capacity, EDPR has experienced exceptional development in recent years and is currently present in 14 markets (Belgium, Brazil, Canada, France, Greece, Italy, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, United Kingdom, United States and Colombia).

EDPR’s main shareholder is EDP ​​Group, with 83% of the share capital. Energías de Portugal, (EDP), is a global energy company and leader in value creation, innovation and sustainability. EDP ​​remains on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for 13 consecutive years.

Excluding the participation of the EDP Group, as of December 2017, EDPR’s shareholders comprise more than 30,000 institutional and private investors distributed in 22 countries with a primary focus on the United States. Institutional investors represented 94% of the company’s shareholders, mainly mutual funds and socially responsible investors (“SRI”), while private investors, mostly Portuguese, represent 6%.

INDICES of which it is part:

LC 100 EUROPE

PSI 20

PSI ALL-SHARE

PSI UTILITIES