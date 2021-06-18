EDP ​​has potential in your business but it is not cheap

EDP ​​with potential in your business but it is not cheap

1Q21 RESULTS

The recurring net profit of EDP-Energias increased 6% year-on-year in 1Q21, up to 159 million euros. Including non-recurring items, reported net profit increased 23% year-on-year to 180 million euros in 1Q21.

Recurring EBITDA decreased by 8% to 844 million euros from January to March and, excluding the impact of the exchange rate, recurring EBITDA remained stable year-on-year.

Recurring EBITDA in the Renewables segment fell 10% to € 445 million, mainly due to the decrease in EBITDA of the renewable energy operations in the US penalized by a wind energy production below the average and a loss of 35 million euros, mainly in the ERCOT market of Texas due to the extreme weather event Polar Vortex which hit the Midwest in early February. These losses were limited by the Group’s conservative risk management policy. The negative impact of climatic effects on renewable energies in the USA was partially offset by the good performance of hydroelectric power in the Iberian market, highlighting the value of EDP’s diversification strategy in renewable energies, both in technological and geographical terms.

Recurring EBITDA of the Electrical Networks segment had a strong growth of + 31% to € 310M, in the first quarter of Viesgo’s integration in Spain. In addition, EBITDA benefited from strong growth in electricity grids in Brazil, supported by a recovery in energy consumption in distribution, the execution of our greenfield investments in transmission and the update of regulated revenue inflation, which more than offset the 26% year-on-year devaluation of the Brazilian real against the euro.

The Client Solutions and Energy Management segment recorded a recurring EBITDA of € 86M in 1Q21, 55% below the exceptional performance of 1Q20, in line with the average EBITDA of the three previous quarters.

Regarding thermal generation, the year-on-year comparison is penalized by the closure of the Sines Coal Plant at the end of 2020 (EBITDA of € 27M in 1Q20). In energy supply, EBITDA recovered mainly due to the increase in penetration of new services from 25% in 1Q20 to 29% in 1Q21.

In 1Q21, 85% of EDP’s electricity generation came from renewable energy sources, and specific CO2 emissions fell 9% year-on-year, accelerating EDP’s contribution to the decarbonization of the economy. Gross investments increased 52% year-on-year to 0.7 billion euros in 1Q21, of which 93% was allocated to activities fully aligned with the energy transition.

The year-on-year evolution of financial results was significantly affected by the extraordinary cost in 1Q20 of hybrid bond repurchases (-57M €) and the Forex result (+ 18M € in 1Q21 vs. -5M € in 1Q20). Excluding these impacts, the net financial interest totaled 141 million euros, a fall of 2% year-on-year, supported by the slight decrease (-10 bp) in the average cost of debt to 3.3%.

SOLVENCY AND LIQUIDITY

At the end of March 2021, net debt amounted to 13,100 million euros, impacted by an increase in investment in working capital after optimizing treasury management in a context of high financial liquidity and low short-term interest rates. Taking into account the net debt figure adjusted for the proceeds of the EDPR capital increase, in March 2021 the net debt / EBITDA ratio would be 3.4x and the FFO / net debt ratio would be 21%.

66% of the debt is fixed rate and 34% variable. 34% of the debt is referenced in dollars and 55% in Euros.

STRATEGIC PLAN 2021-2025

On February 25, EDP presented its new strategic plan for 2021-25 focused on a strong acceleration of the growth of renewable energies, with the aim of investing 24,000 million euros in the development of 20 GW of renewable energies. Following the presentation of the plan to the market, EDPR announced a capital increase of 1,500 million euros, the operation began on March 2 by placing 88.25 million EDPR shares on the market, at a price of € 17 , 0 / share. These operations have strengthened EDP’s balance sheet in advance to meet its ambitious investment plan. Following these announcements, on March 16, S&P upgraded EDP’s long-term corporate credit rating from “BBB-” to “BBB”.

The Group now expects to obtain a profit of 1,200 million euros in 2025, which represents an average annual growth of 8% and pay a minimum dividend of € 0.19 / share.

SHAREHOLDER REMUNERATION

EDP ​​has followed a sustained dividend distribution policy, which includes an interim payment of € 0.19 per share in recent years and which will be the floor for payment until 2022. Thus, The group has proposed to maintain a Pay-Out of between 75% and 85% in the coming years, with a minimum DPA of € 0.19 / share.

In 2021, it pays on account of 2020 a dividend of € 0.19 / share in line with the policy indicated above. With this amount and at the prices of this report, EDP’s yield on dividend-Yield exceeds 4.13%.

FUNDAMENTAL ASSESSMENT

The Strategic Plan is ambitious with a clear commitment to renewable energy. It will invest up to 2025 a total of 24,000 million euros and installation of 20GW of new capacity in North America and Europe. It also highlights the important control of leverage and high shareholder remuneration. Good geographic diversification, with a presence in 16 countries and low exposure to energy prices. The purchase of Viesgo seems like a good deal and will increase your business in Spain.

In a valuation by multiples and under forecast of 2021 results (EPS: € 0.22 / security), EDP trades with a PER of 21.28v, adjusted against its historical multiple and compared to 18.8v for Iberdrola or 14v for Endesa. It is not cheap for PEG that is around 1.97v. Also overvalued by ratio over sales, 1.35v for EDP, surpassed by Iberdrola with 1.8v but overvalued if we compare it with Endesa, 1.18v. The multiple on Cash Flow is 6.75v for EDP, compared to 7.63v for Iberdrola and 7.92v for Endesa. Dividend yield helps maintain valuation.

Based on our fundamental assessment, the recommendation is neutral for EDP in the medium / long term.

COMPANY’S DESCRIPTION

EDP is an international energy group, with activity in 14 countries, a leader in value creation, innovation and sustainability. It is one of the main electricity groups in Europe, and the largest in Portugal. With a controlling position in the Spanish company Hidroeléctrica del Cantábrico, and is also present in the electricity sectors of Latin America (mainly in Brazil), Africa and Macao, in generation, distribution and commercial businesses, with 10 million customers and 12,000 employees worldwide. The activities of the EDP Group are focused on the generation and distribution of electrical energy, as well as on telecommunications and in the area of ​​information technology.

Your activities:

Production, sale and distribution of electricity: hydroelectric, thermoelectric, wind, in cogeneration and biomass base.

Sale and distribution of gas.

Provision of energy services: engineering and consulting services for the construction and installation of thermoelectric and hydroelectric units.

Others: steam production, computer services, etc.

Main markets:

Portugal

Spain

Brazil

USA

Others

Main shareholders:

Free-float

54.57%

China Three Gorges International

19.03%

Oppidum

7.20%

BlackRock Inc

7.10%

Norgen Bank

3.13%

Qatar Investment Authority

2.27%

Sonatrach

2.19%

Bank of America

2.02%

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

2.01%

EDP ​​securities are part of the indices, among others:

PSI Utilities

PSI All-Shares

SPI20 from Portugal

Iberian Inditex