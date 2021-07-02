Edomex will continue for two more weeks at a green traffic light

MEXICO CITY.- The State of Mexico will continue to show a green light for the next two weeks, announced Governor Alfredo Del Mazo.

Through a message on social networks, he asserted that the entity is making progress in vaccination, so that all adults over 60 years of age already have their complete vaccination scheme.

Regarding adults over 50 years of age, they have at least one dose of the vaccine, while in 103 municipalities the first dose has been applied for adults over 40 years of age, and more than 443 thousand pregnant women have received the vaccine.

This is an important advance thanks to the joint effort between the federal government, the state government and the municipal governments, and thus we will continue forward so that we can soon move on to the next stage where we continue with the second dose and begin the vaccination of those over 30 years.

He emphasized the importance for those who have already received their first dose of vaccine, go to receive the second to have complete immunity.

The green traffic light means an important advance, but we cannot lower our guard, we must continue to maintain preventive measures, the use of masks, a healthy distance, and we must continue to take care of everyone", he stressed.

