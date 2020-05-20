Notimex.- The Mexican government reported that the Institute of Health of the State of Mexico (ISEM) has arranged refrigerating trailers in 16 hospitals of this dependency.

In a statement, he explained that these refrigerated trucks are operated by personnel from the hospitals to which they were assigned and their infrastructure allows them to maintain dignified treatment and preserve the remains of people who died of severe virus infection, which is why they are also strengthened. health protocols in the areas of pathology.

The agency indicated that these tasks comply with the Guidelines for General and Mass Management of Corpses by Covid-19, since sensitivity measures are applied due to the conditions that family members go through and actions to prevent contagions through hygiene procedures and protection for workers who give this care.

In this regard, the entity’s secretary of Health, Gabriel O’Shea Cuevas, reported that for health professionals who work at ISEM, it is a priority to respect the decision of the bereaved, who require time to deal with these crises.

He added that hospital personnel help family members in the emotional state of the Mexican population, who are facing moments of anguish and there is close coordination among those who help with the disposal of bodies.

The head of the agency pointed out that the hospitals in which the refrigerators are located maintain their services in a normal way, since these teams do not interfere in the accesses to the medical units and the average time that a body is protected in trailers is of 48 to 72 hours.

He explained that the medical units where these equipment were installed are the general hospitals of Atizapán de Zaragoza, Atlacomulco, Axapuxco, Cuautitlán, Ecatepec, Ixtapan de la Sal, Naucalpan, Nezahualcóyotl, Tenancingo, Texcoco, Toluca, Valle de Bravo and Valle de Chalco , as well as at the “Lic. Adolfo López Mateos ”, located in the capital of Mexico.