The Secretary of Health of the State of Mexico reported that until this Wednesday there were 4,353 positive cases for Covid-19 and 227 deaths.

In a statement, he explained that One thousand 528 people have received their sanitary discharge, one thousand 15 are in home isolation and one thousand 19 remain hospitalized in the entity and 464 in other states.

The agency indicated that 227 people have died in various municipalities and 100 outside of Mexico’s territory; in addition to the fact that there are 4 thousand 594 people cataloged as suspects and five thousand 681 have given negative to the virus.

The head of the secretariat, Gabriel O´Shea Cuevas, called on the population not to let their guard down and continue with the recommendations of the National Day of Sana Distance, whose main premise is to stay at home, which is the most effective measure for reduce the risk of contagion.

He added that Another fundamental point is to protect the most vulnerable groups such as the elderly, people with chronic diseases such as diabetes, obesity, hypertension, cancer or lupus. and pregnant women, who must reinforce hygiene measures at home.

He assured that for those who have to go out for work or who go to buy basic necessities and medicines, the fundamental thing is to use mouthguards, antibacterial gel, keep a healthy distance, adopt a sneeze on the label, not spit on the street and at return home, change clothes, shoes and if possible bathe.

He specified that To get to know all the security measures and have reliable information about coronaviruses, you can consult the web and social media portals of the federal and state health secretariats and invited to share the data that is disseminated on these digital sites, as they are the most reliable.

O’Shea Cuevas explained that in the face of possible symptoms of respiratory infections, the population can contact 800 900 3200, through which they will receive guidance. (Ntx)