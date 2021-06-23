Edomex Rain: Highway incorporation closed due to flooding

CUAUTITLÁN IZCALLI, State of Mexico.- Due to the heavy rain, which was registered in the area, the regulating vessel in Cuautitlán Izcalli has begun to overflow as reported by the System of Highways, Airports, Related and Auxiliary Services of the State of Mexico (SAASCAEM ) for which the incorporation to the exterior Mexican circuit was closed.

Likewise, there are damages in the Chamapa-Lechería

#AvisoSAASCAEM due to heavy rains at km 1 + 800, in the #municipality of Cuautitlán Izcalli, the regulating vessel begins to overflow. We proceed to close the incorporation of Lago de Guadalupe with direction T-6, in the #Freeway Circuito Exterior Mexiquense. – SAASCAEM (@saascaem) June 22, 2021

For their part, Cuautitlán Izcalli authorities reported that only runoff has occurred, as the floodgates had to be opened, since the Chamacueros and San Miguel rivers were overflowing.

While in Atizapán the heavy precipitation caused the break in the retaining wall of the Chamacuero River, without any injuries, only houses with damages in the San José El Jara neighborhood.

