Toluca.— The Secretary of Health of the State of Mexico, Gabriel O’Shea Cuevas, warned that the entity is still in the red phase due to the number of COVID-19 infections.

Given this, he emphasized that it is essential not to let your guard down and continue with confinement at home and with the necessary preventive measures, even when conditions exist to resume activities.

He also explained that the peak of infections can last two and a half weeks, so he ruled out the end of home confinement for June 1.

“When you check the time of the phases, this phase, this third, has a plateau that lasts two and a half weeks, it is very clear there and then it will start to drop, but this does not correspond to June 1, no, I think that We would have to analyze this as of June 15, where I hope that we will already decrease, “he said.

In a radio interview, the head of the Mexican health sector recognized the importance of restarting their activities for families, since their economy and well-being depend on it, however, he stressed that at this stage health care should prevail, since considered to be the most important thing for people.

He also assured that like other diseases, the COVID-19 virus is here to stay, so he recommended learning to take care of himself permanently.

“I understand it, health with the economic issue, I understand it, well-being depends on it, I know, but there is nothing that can be on top of the health issue, and it is necessary, once these new essential businesses are opened , now as they are called, because surely, it is necessary, we must return to confinement, this is not over, this virus came here to stay and we have to learn to live with it, “he said.

The head of the state Secretariat of Health also indicated that the number of infections is greater in the metropolitan area of ​​the state, and that to better understand the spread, this disease is monitored by region: North, South, Valley of Mexico and Valley of Toluca , since the conditions of each place are considered to establish the moment to restart economic, social or academic activities.

Gabriel O’Shea attributed that there are fewer infections in rural areas due to the way of life that involves greater social distancing than in cities, however, he recommended people not to relax at this time, since the disease is still present and the number of cases is increasing.

For this reason, the official reiterated the importance of maintaining the corresponding preventive measures and said that a scenario is proposed for the resumption of activities, but that the exact moment for this cannot be determined, since it depends on how this pandemic evolves.

