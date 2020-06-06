According to official data, there are already 110,126 confirmed cases of Covid-19, in addition to 13,170 deaths.
The Ministry of Health reported that they already add 110 thousand 26 cases of Covid-19, which are scattered in one thousand 562 municipalities in the country.
By federal entity, it stands out that Mexico City ranks first for deceased patients, with a total of 3 thousand 13, while in second place is the State of Mexico with 2 thousand 185 (With which both entities concentrate 5 mi 198 deaths). Third appears Baja California with a thousand 186 deaths, followed by Veracruz with 741 cases and Tabasco with 625.
Below you can locate your municipality, know the number of confirmed cases, hospitalization, access to the Intensive Care Unit, number of deaths and the rate per 100,000 inhabitants this May 30, the last day of the National Day of Healthy Distance :
Data
These are the municipalities with the most registered cases to date:
Municipality
State
Diagnostics
Hospitalized
Intensive care
Deaths
Iztapalapa
CDMX
5548
1858
169
676
Gustavo A. Madero
CDMX
3739
1299
97
555
Mexicali
Baja California
2930
1009
fifteen
402
Center
Tabasco
2652
697
80
321
Puebla
Puebla
2329
906
116
240
Nezahualcóyotl
Mexico
2274
966
81
322
Tijuana
Baja California
2263
1479
38
681
Tlalpan
CDMX
2135
486
59
157
Ecatepec
Mexico
2055
872
52
256
Alvaro Obregon
CDMX
1932
645
35
219
Culiacan
Sinaloa
1871
765
80
357
Veracruz
Veracruz
1867
711
86
239
Xochimilco
CDMX
1863
386
40
111
Coyoacan
CDMX
1862
460
Four. Five
153
Cuauhtémoc
CDMX
1703
556
39
219
Iztacalco
CDMX
1694
508
38
179
Azcapotzalco
CDMX
1593
491
twenty-one
184
V. Carranza
CDMX
1557
464
33
157
Benito Juarez
Quintana Roo
1488
671
128
315
Tláhuac
CDMX
1465
264
16
74