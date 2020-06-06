According to official data, there are already 110,126 confirmed cases of Covid-19, in addition to 13,170 deaths.

The Ministry of Health reported that they already add 110 thousand 26 cases of Covid-19, which are scattered in one thousand 562 municipalities in the country.

By federal entity, it stands out that Mexico City ranks first for deceased patients, with a total of 3 thousand 13, while in second place is the State of Mexico with 2 thousand 185 (With which both entities concentrate 5 mi 198 deaths). Third appears Baja California with a thousand 186 deaths, followed by Veracruz with 741 cases and Tabasco with 625.

Below you can locate your municipality, know the number of confirmed cases, hospitalization, access to the Intensive Care Unit, number of deaths and the rate per 100,000 inhabitants this May 30, the last day of the National Day of Healthy Distance :

Data

These are the municipalities with the most registered cases to date:

Municipality

State

Diagnostics

Hospitalized

Intensive care

Deaths

Iztapalapa

CDMX

5548

1858

169

676

Gustavo A. Madero

CDMX

3739

1299

97

555

Mexicali

Baja California

2930

1009

fifteen

402

Center

Tabasco

2652

697

80

321

Puebla

Puebla

2329

906

116

240

Nezahualcóyotl

Mexico

2274

966

81

322

Tijuana

Baja California

2263

1479

38

681

Tlalpan

CDMX

2135

486

59

157

Ecatepec

Mexico

2055

872

52

256

Alvaro Obregon

CDMX

1932

645

35

219

Culiacan

Sinaloa

1871

765

80

357

Veracruz

Veracruz

1867

711

86

239

Xochimilco

CDMX

1863

386

40

111

Coyoacan

CDMX

1862

460

Four. Five

153

Cuauhtémoc

CDMX

1703

556

39

219

Iztacalco

CDMX

1694

508

38

179

Azcapotzalco

CDMX

1593

491

twenty-one

184

V. Carranza

CDMX

1557

464

33

157

Benito Juarez

Quintana Roo

1488

671

128

315

Tláhuac

CDMX

1465

264

16

74