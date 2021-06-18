Edomex advances in back to school and vaccination; keep on green traffic light

MEXICO CITY.- The State of Mexico remains on a green traffic light, thanks to progress in vaccination, said Governor Alfredo Del Mazo.

Through a message on social networks, the Mexican president pointed out that the entity continues to make progress in returning to classes and reported that more than 300 thousand students from public and private schools in the State of Mexico.

Likewise, more than seven thousand schools have resumed their activities and recognized the work of the more than 80 thousand teachers who are already in the classrooms.

This was possible thanks to the efforts of everyone, teachers, parents and students, the committees that voluntarily request the return to classes and also the civil protection and safety committees that help us to check that the schools are in good condition. ”, He highlighted.

He pointed out that, to date, there are more than five million seven thousand vaccines that have been applied in the entity, so that older adults already have the second dose, while progress is made in vaccination for those of 50 and 40 years.

We continue at a green traffic light and it means that we are doing well, let’s not stop maintaining preventive measures, wearing the mask and continuing to take care of everyone “.

