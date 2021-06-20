Edoardo Mortara puts Venturi at the forefront of the World Cup with his victory in Puebla

Equality of Formula E at the top of the table and its current performance meant that almost any victory for the top 10 drivers had a good chance of being accompanied by the phrase “and becomes the new leader of the general classification”. That is what has happened to Edoardo Mortara, pilot of a Venturi team who becomes leader of the World Championship for the first time after winning the second heat of the Puebla ePrix from third position on the grid.

Oliver Rowland kept his pole at the start while Edoardo Mortara edged past Saturday’s frustrated winner Pascal Wehrlein for second place and Jake Dennis for fourth over Jean-Éric Vergne. Amid the first activations of the attack mode, Oliver Rowland wasted no time and ran its second activation before many even used it, losing just one position to Wehrlein with more than half an hour to go.

The start of the second Puebla ePrix, somewhat cleaner than expected.

Nyck de Vries finally saw his weekend completely ruined after a collision caused by Lucas di Grassi, which made him the first abandonment of the race. The Brazilian would have time to provoke another touch with Sam Bird and Sébastien Buemi before finally entering the pits. In the lead, Rowland had to fend off Wehrlein’s second use of attack mode, and lost enough time with Mortara for him to the Swiss used his activation without losing position.

In the following laps, Norman Nato and Oliver Turvey also dropped out, the former due to an incident and the latter due to a transmission problem. With 17 laps completed, and with 19 minutes remaining, Wehrlein advanced to second at the expense of Rowland, with the fanboost still at his disposal, and with Mortara not far behind. In the midst of the maelstrom of activations, Nick Cassidy climbed to fourth place passing Vergne, Dennis and Lynn, and got the next lead to keep it in his second attack mode.

An intense duel for fourth place between Cassidy, Vergne and Evans lost cash after 25 laps when Vergne lost his rear end entering the back straight of the oval. The Frenchman returned to the track in seventh place, soon losing to Maximilian Günther. The day worsened for Techeetah even more moments later when António Félix da Costa crashed against one of the infield protections, although he managed to get the car to an access to avoid a Safety Car.

Having come within three-tenths of the leader, Wehrlein progressively fell behind, and was ultimately unable to do anything against Mortara. The Swiss has thus obtained his second victory and that of Venturi, two years after his first success in Hong Kong. In turn, Wehrlein finished the race under investigation for possible excess energy use, compromising his box in Puebla for the second day in a row. With just over a minute to go, Cassidy snatched the podium from a Rowland whose early bet was botched, with Jake Dennis completing the top 5.

Alex Lynn ended up glued to his compatriot, and with Günther very close, while Vergne, Mitch Evans and René Rast They completed the points positions, the German coming from last place and depriving Robin Frijns of adding. This one now stands 13 points behind Mortara in fifth place, a similar distance to that of Frijns, da Costa and Evans with six races ahead. The next two, in two weeks in Brooklyn, New York, while the electric circus remains in North America.

