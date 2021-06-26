Edna Schmidt, Univision journalist, dies at 51

Rodner Figueroa He also said goodbye to Edna Schmidt and remembered her as a great person. “Rest in Peace dear Edna !!! 💔 You got ahead of us very soon. In this news industry, everyone sees a journalist on the screen, but few know the character and heart of the human being. A noble, educated, cheerful, loving, funny woman, in short full of attributes. So I will remember you fondly. Thanks for the laughs and the shared moments. Fly and smile. #qepd #rip #ednaschmidt ”.

© @ rodnerfigueroa Edna Schmidt and Rodner Figueroa

Maria Elena Salinas joined the parting messages: “She looks like a princess, and today she is an Angel. A kind and tormented soul, stop suffering so many losses. Have a good trip my dear friend, you leave beautiful memories with those of us who loved you well. 🙏🏼❤️ #RIP Edna ”.

Giselle blondet, Myrka dellanos, Lili estefan, Ana Maria Canseco, Lourdes del Rio among other journalists and television presenters joined in condolences for the eternal rest of Edna Schmidt. RIP

