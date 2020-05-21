For decades, superheroes have had to evolve in such a way that they can be adapted to modern times, since despite the fact that the characters based on comics are fictional, they must take aspects of the real world to be credible and public taste. And that is why DC agrees with a famous phrase ‘The Incredibles’.

During ‘The Incredibles’, superhero costume designer Edna Mode is introduced. And throughout the film it shows that although she is small and makes boys laugh and big, Edna has a lot of wisdom in everything she says, in addition to the fact that it is revealed that she follows a simple rule about her superheroes’ costume design … no layers!

This at first seems like just another joke in the movie, but later it becomes clear that there is a “why” Edna follows this rule. According to her, layers tend to get trapped on various surfaces, dragging heroes to fateful fates either by drowning or allowing enemies to grab them. This is demonstrated at the end of the film when Syndrome is dragged to the turbine of an airplane by his cloak..

While the movie pokes fun at this classic stereotype in superheroes, it seemed inevitable that some caped hero could end up in a similar situation in mainstream comics. And that’s why DC agrees with ‘The Incredibles’, since in the comic ‘DCeased: Unkillables’ # 3, Cassandra Cain’s batgirl found herself in trouble with an adversary, by being hooked by his cape and putting himself in danger.

Despite the fact that the superheroine managed to escape, that does not remove from view the obvious things that can happen to any hero who has a cape. So that publishers should have paid more attention to Edna Moda and her wise advice to superheroes.