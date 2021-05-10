Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Jack Hermansson out of UFC 262, transferred to UFC Vegas 27

The fight between Edmen Shahbazyan and Jack Hermansson has been postponed, but the week after UFC 262, the fight was transferred to the UFC Vegas 27 undercard.

The change was revealed by Marcel Dorff of MMA DNA on Monday morning, the reason for the change was not disclosed.

Hermansson, it will try to recover from its unstable phase inside the Octagon. The Swede has alternated between wins and losses in his last bouts. Jack comes from losing front Marvin vettori by unanimous decision in UFC On ESPN 19. Before that fight, he subjected Kelvin Gastelum in the co-star of UFC Fight Island 2.

Shahbazyan, comes from being knocked out by Derek Brunson on UFC Vegas 5, ending with an undefeated 11 fights. Edmen won his contract in Contender Series. The Californian is known for his strong fists, with 9 wins per KO / TKO. Now, he will have a chance to bounce back from his first loss in MMA.

UFC Vegas 27 It will be held on May 22 at the UFC Apex from The Vegas, Nevada.