In his last three fights, Israel Adesanya (19-0) beat Yoel Romero (13–5), Robert Whittaker (20–5), and Kelvin Gastelum (15–5). Now it seems clear that he is on his way to face Paulo Costa (13-0) in his new defense of the UFC Middleweight World Championship.

Edmen Shahbazyan goes for Israel Adesanya

The Brazilian fighter, who will be the new challenger to the title, it will be the monarch’s biggest challenge so far, Or, at least, it seems. However, on this occasion we want to share the interesting opinion of Cole Shelton, from BJPenn.com, about Edmen Shahbazyan (11-0).

“Although some think Costa could knock him out, is another undefeated fighter, Edmen Shahbazyan, who poses the biggest problems. Everyone knows how good Adesanya is standing since he comes from kickboxing. Many thought that those who come from wrestling would be the ones who would give him the most problems. ‘The Last Stylebender’ beat Derek Brunson, Kelvin Gastelum and Romero. But, Shahbazyan poses many problems for the champion.

“First, it is very complete and has KO power. He was the first to knock out (Brad) Tavares, being the other that Robert Whittaker did. Adesanya fought five rounds with him. The reason why Shahbazyan could be successful is that it has proven to be difficult to hit.. It takes just 2.56 beats per minute and connects 2.24 beats per minute. It also has an impressive takedown ratio, 0.96, compared to Adesanya, 0.88.

“It seems unlikely that the fight could hit the ground, but Shahbazyan is underrated in that regard and proved it in his fight with (Jack) Mashman. If the fight got to the ground, could have a chance to make Adesanya surrender. But it could also be successful standing.