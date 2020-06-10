Mexico City.- Singer Edith Marquez adds to the concept of concerts “Unrepeatable” next Saturday June 20.

It is an initiative of Ocesa to reactivate the concerts under the concept UnrepeatableIt will be a series of digital presentations by various artists.

The first to get on the concept are the members of the DLD band.

The romantic music performer prepares a unique repertoire with mariachi themes that she has not sang live before.

It is a show dedicated entirely to regional Mexican music, which fans can enjoy at home via streaming through the digital platform

Edith Márquez created a very special show for a bohemian night that she called “The ones I always wanted to sing with a mariachi and three tequilas”.

He will perform songs by artists like José Alfredo Jiménez, Cuco Sánchez and Severiano Briseño.

Join me next Saturday June 20 to a concert via streaming. The ones I always wanted to sing … with a mariachi band and three tequilas. Tickets will be on sale tomorrow at 10AM through Eticket

This is the repertoire:

-Cucurrucucu dove

-El Sinaloense

-Return Return

-Only shadows

-If they let us

-You failed heart

-The same great lady

-What did you expect from me

-Let’s not argue

-And they gave us 10

-Thank you

-In the last drink

-With Everything and my Sadness

-When you want to let me

-I’m getting used to you

-Insensitive to you

-I like to die

-The Moonlight

– Smug Swallow

-I swear I will never return

-Paloma Brava

The appointment with Edith Márquez is the June 20th at 20:30 hrs. through the platform live eticket. Tickets will be available through www.eticket.mx

