Mexico City.- Singer Edith Marquez adds to the concept of concerts “Unrepeatable” next Saturday June 20.
It is an initiative of Ocesa to reactivate the concerts under the concept UnrepeatableIt will be a series of digital presentations by various artists.
The first to get on the concept are the members of the DLD band.
The romantic music performer prepares a unique repertoire with mariachi themes that she has not sang live before.
It is a show dedicated entirely to regional Mexican music, which fans can enjoy at home via streaming through the digital platform
Edith Márquez created a very special show for a bohemian night that she called “The ones I always wanted to sing with a mariachi and three tequilas”.
He will perform songs by artists like José Alfredo Jiménez, Cuco Sánchez and Severiano Briseño.
#Marquezos Join me next Saturday June 20 to a #Irepeatable concert via streaming. The ones I always wanted to sing … with a mariachi band and three tequilas. Tickets will be on sale tomorrow at 10AM through @Eticket #OCESAIrrepetible #EdithMarquezIrrepetible @Seitrack #SeitrackLiveStream @Ocesa
This is the repertoire:
-Cucurrucucu dove
-El Sinaloense
-Return Return
-Only shadows
-If they let us
-You failed heart
-The same great lady
-What did you expect from me
-Let’s not argue
-And they gave us 10
-Thank you
-In the last drink
-With Everything and my Sadness
-When you want to let me
-I’m getting used to you
-Insensitive to you
-I like to die
-The Moonlight
– Smug Swallow
-I swear I will never return
-Paloma Brava
The appointment with Edith Márquez is the June 20th at 20:30 hrs. through the platform live eticket. Tickets will be available through www.eticket.mx
