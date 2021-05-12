Edith Márquez: Forget it! – Music News

This is the word that every woman should have when we suffer from a disappointment in love. Edith Márquez presents her new single entitled, “Forget it”, How many times have you said this? Or even worse! How many times do you know that you should have said this but didn’t do it for fear of losing someone? Tsss… we tell you all the details here in Music News.

And it is a difficult word, sometimes we are so afraid of losing a person, that we do not realize that we are losing ourselves, please record this reflection, we lose ourselves, we lose our self-love, We lose our essence and our self-esteem, just by not wanting to lose a person who, well … is worth it or not, you should always keep in mind that you are the most important person in your life, it is not your partner, it is you. If you don’t love yourself, you can’t aspire to a person who loves you. If you do not value yourself, you cannot aspire to a person who will do it with you. Love begins with you, so don’t expect something from someone when even you are not giving yourself what you aspire to.

Well, basically this is what Edith Márquez talks about. This song will empower you like you never have before, check the link here, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kAKzDVa8tMM

Edith Márquez premiered on May 6 her most recent single titled, Olvídalo, and as of today it has more than 100,000 views! You are going to love this piece. A letter that is really going to empower you, with this implicit message, you will most likely make good decisions in your life. So if you were waiting for a signal, this was what you needed to hear, “Forget it!” We don’t tell you, Edith Márquez tells you.

What other sign do you expect from the universe? Wonderful song, Edith Márquez simply does not stop with more hits and it is a fact and seal of guarantee that the song that she interprets is a song that makes a success.