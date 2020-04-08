Your browser does not support iframes.

Since his departure, the memory of Edith González lives on in the memory of loved ones, specifically in Lorenzo Lazo, who was her husband for several years. And it is that on more than one occasion, the economist has opened his heart to pay sincere tributes to the deceased actress, some public through social networks and others privately, because although no one is a witness to this, he has made it clear that the soap opera star is still very present in his thoughts.

Recently, the widower of the Mexican gave rise to a question from his followers, who did not miss a detail, when he shared a postcard from his office, where he usually spends most of his time these days of quarantine in the coronavirus pandemic.

In the commented snapshot you can see Lorenzo with his feet on his desk, at the same time as he shows the pages of the book he is reading throughout these days of social isolation, called «From the Ruins of Empire: The Intellectuals Who Remade Asia ”, as detailed.

Among other things, various objects are observed inside the space such as some pieces of art, books, a large painting with an English portrait, the flag of Mexico, as well as various photo frames. It should be noted that although it is not clear who the people in those photos are, their followers did not miss a detail, because among those images was not that of Edith González.

As expected, immediately, one of his fans did not hesitate to take time to write to him and thus be able to ask him an important question regarding the postcards, “Where’s Edith’s photo?”.

After that questioning, and as respectful as it usually is, the economist answered most sincerely. “In a very special place,” he wrote on time, reserving the details of the site where he protects the photo of his beloved, who died on June 13, 2019 after losing the fight against cancer.

Since the departure of the famous, Lorenzo has been in charge of exalting the figure of who his wife was, highlighting his great love for art, his passion for stage and travel, and also that unique personality that distinguished her throughout his life.

And of course, the faithful fans of the star are very aware of what will happen in the coming months as the actress’ first mourning anniversary will be celebrated, which shone as much on the small screen as it did in the cinema and also in the theater.

Currently, Lazo, 66, focuses on the new paths that his life has taken, inspired by those experiences that have marked him definitively today, such as the recent sentimental relationship that he has with the Tapatian Lourdes Peláez, a woman with the one that shares many things in common.

Similarly, he enjoys his professional achievements to the fullest, as he was recently awarded the degree of Doctor Honoris Causa by the Inter-American Institute for Research and Teaching in Human Rights.

