In September 2010, Edith González and Lorenzo Lazo They swore eternal love before the altar and their loved ones, in a dream wedding. On that occasion, the deceased actress looked beautiful, in a white dress and a golden crown inlaid with pearls and diamonds, one of the details that most caught the attention of the artist’s bridal accessories.

Almost a decade after that beautiful moment, the crown that Edith wore on her wedding day with the economist was again the center of the conversation, and thanks to a recent post by the 66-year-old Mexican, an interesting detail was revealed that no one He had noticed and that he united in a very significant way the protagonist of soap operas and the first wife of Lazo, Concha de la Mora.

Lorenzo opened the trunk of memories and through his social profile, he shared an endearing photo of his first wedding, thus remembering what would have been his 40th anniversary of marriage to Concha de la Mora.

In the postcard you can see the economist leaving the church arm in arm with his then wife, the two posed for the cameras very smiling and elegant. Under its publication, Lorenzo received all the support and affection from his followers, who surprised reacted to the shared photos.

However, one of them noticed something that until now nobody had noticed, so he did not hesitate to ask Lazo. Did he wear the same headdress as Edith, or rather, did Edith wear the same headdress as Concha? Why? “Wrote one of González’s widower’s followers, surprised by the strange coincidence.

After that questioning, and as respectful as it usually is, Lorenzo answered in the most sincere way, clarifying the whole situation and clearing all the doubts that might arise in this regard.

“That crown is a tradition in my family,” Lazo replied, making it clear that the beautiful headdress is a relic that has been passed down from generation to generation and has been present at the most important moments of their lives.

Along with snapshots of his first wedding with the mother of his first daughter, Lorenza Lazo, Edith’s widower wrote, “Today is the 40th anniversary of my wedding with Concha de La Mora de Lazo, celebrated on April 25, 1980, in the Metropolitan Cathedral of Mexico City ».

Recall that Concha de la Mora died of cancer. After months of mourning, the businessman met Edith González, with whom he decided to start a new life in 2010.

Unfortunately, the celebrity also lost her life on June 13, 2019 after fighting ovarian cancer, thus leaving an impossible gap to fill in Lazo’s life.

However, Lorenzo reopened his heart and recently revealed that love knocked on his door again, so a relationship began next to the tapatia Lourdes Pelaez, a woman with whom he shares many things in common.

