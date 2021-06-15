Edith González, this is how they will honor her two years after her death

This Sunday will be two years of that sad day in which the relatives of Edith González confirmed the unfortunate death of the actress. With his memory always in the mind and heart of his loved ones, including his widower, Lorenzo Lazo, this year they will honor the memory of Edith with a virtual mass to which their fans can connect from home.

© CustomLorenzo Lazo shared the details of his wife’s mass

Through his social networks, Lorenzo Lazo published an invitation for those who, like him, do not forget Edith. It specifies that “a private mass will be celebrated, in compliance with health standards.”

In the image you can also read: “The relatives are grateful for all the pleasant memories received and because it is Sunday, they invite their supporters and interested public to attend Holy Mass in the Church of their choice to pray in a community way for their eternal rest. ”.

The memory of a very loved woman

However, Lorenzo invited his followers to connect to pray together for his beloved wife. “On the occasion of the second death anniversary of Edith González de Lazo, a private mass will be celebrated. It will be broadcast on the Instagram account @ edithgonzalezfuentes2020 ”.

© @ edithgonzalezfuentes2020 Edith González’s mother passed away last November

It was through this same Instagram account that last December Lorenzo Lazo shared the mass in honor of Edith González and her mother, Mrs. Ofelia Fuentes. The actress’s mother passed away last year, at the end of November, and was her son Victor Manuel Gonzalez who confirmed the death of the woman.

