Edith González: one year after his departure, his widower makes an important announcement. | PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

Edith González, one of the most beloved and endearing actresses in the show business, left this world on June 13, 2019. One year after his departure, his widower makes an announcement important in your social network.

Despite being already in a romantic relationship, Lorenzo Lazo, widower of Edith González, communicated to his contacts, as well as fans of the actress, what will take place this Saturday in memory of who was the love of his life.

The Economist invited to a virtual mass to ask for the eternal rest of the former adventurer this June 13 at 9:30, which will take place in the Basilica of Santa Maria de Guadalupe, and will be transmitted by the site of said sanctuary.

Dear past, thank you for your teachings. Dear future, I am ready. OMG thank you for a new opportunity. Dear past, thank you for your lessons. Dear future, I am ready. Dear GOD, thank you for another chance !!! pic.twitter.com/cIqQM1vnT8 – Edith Gonzalez (@EdithGonzalezMx)

January 8, 2018

“I share the data of the First Anniversary Luctuoso Mass of Edih that will be transmitted on the website of the Basilica of Santa Maria de Guadalupe. (It will be a community mass without public assistance by official disposition) ”, wrote Lorenzo.

Also, through the invitation, the family of Edith González He thanked all the people who have been by his side and asking for the actress’s rest.

“The Lazo Margáin and González Fuentes families appreciate your prayers, as well as all the expressions of appreciation that you have expressed in your memory.”

One year after his departure

Edith González She passed away on June 13, 2019, after a complication of ovarian cancer that she suffered since 2016. Although she was already recovered, the actress had a relapse from which she could not recover, and surprisingly for her audience, she lost her life .

The pain that his departure It caused all his loved ones, including his fans, to be quite large, and even caused the 15-year-old party he had prepared for his daughter Constanza, who would celebrate it two months after the date he died, to be canceled.

Her mother, Ofelia Fuentes, has suffered the absence of her daughter so much that she cannot assimilate her yet, and has even admitted that on occasions she feels that she is still alive.

HERE you can also see the broadcast of the Mass of Edith González.

Visit the YouTube channel of Soy Carmín giving CLICK HERE.