A few days after one year after the departure of Edith González, her mother enters retirement home due to virus threat. And it is that in addition to the daughter of the actress, the charming Constaza Creel, and his widower, Lorenzo Lazo, the mother of the actress was one of the most affected by her death.

Although his mother has been cared for by other relatives such as his granddaughters and his son Víctor, brother of Edith González, the actual pandemic She has presented a complicated situation where drastic but apparently temporary decisions were made, as revealed by the actress. Lorena Velázquez, a great friend of the family.

In an interview with a renowned entertainment magazine, Lorena Velázquez indicated that it had been approximately three weeks ago when the mother of Edith González entered a retirement home to receive all necessary care and not be exposed to covid-19.

Formerly the mother of Edith González She had care at home, but the person who cared for her left because of the pandemic and her son decided to have her in the retirement home while the situation passed so as not to be alone. What complicates everything is that the mother of the beloved actress has not yet assimilated her departure.

The renowned actress maintains contact with Edith González’s mother by phone

Lorena Velázquez expressed that Doña Ofelia, mother of Edith González, she sounded sad in the calls he had made with her on the phone, since she has not been able to see her granddaughters or her son, least of all her friends.

“The last time I spoke to her, she said,‘ What do you think? The güera has not spoken to me, I think he already forgot me. ’ I said to him: ‘No, how do you think?’, Because I didn’t know what else to answer him. “

Doña Ofelia was next to Edith González in most of his chemotherapies, an event where he was also always Lorenzo Lazo, widower of the actress who recently confirmed a new love relationship after becoming a proud grandfather.

It is expected that once the pandemic come to an end and the virus is controlled, Doña Ofelia can come home, celebrating life with your family as Edith González I would have wished.

