Actress Edith González shared a anecdote that resulted from a prank by the Mexican gallant Fernando Colunga in one of the soap operas that they managed to star in together, « Never forget you«

It was in a interview Cristina Saralegui made when inviting the couple to their Show where the actress shared the funny anecdote that they lived.

In one of the scenes they recorded for the soap opera, the actor provoked Edith and in the manner of revenge he thought of taking revenge on what he did to her.

I’m going to take it out where he can’t do anything, « said the actress.

That is why I grab that moment of weakness and where he could not do anything else to plant a tremendous bite on his lips.

And then the kiss scene comes and I bite her lips really hard, « Edith continued talking.

But she did not expect Fernando to react in a bad way, however to her surprise in the next scene he gave it back.

We were both, I think, with bleeding lips, « he confessed with a laugh.

As you may recall, Edith González was a Mexican actress and dancer, famous and known mainly for her work for multiple TV soaps produced by Televisa, TV Azteca and Telemundo.

It is worth mentioning that some of his soap opera works achieved the international success while some others are catapulted into worship by fans of their work.

González was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2016 and despite this, he continued to work appearing on the soap operas Eva la Trailera, 3 families, and recorded a movie with the name An honest feeling in the dungeon of oblivion.

And unfortunately it was him June 13th of 2019, that González failed3ció because of his illness at the age of 54 years.

However, recorded a song with the group North Point in Spanish which has the name, My shelter, and was launched in December of that same year.