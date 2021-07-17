Edith and Jenni under water / Gustavo A Infante

Two almost historic concerts have been given in the CDMX practically under water. A little more and they would have been aquatic.

One was last Thursday, July 15 of this year, at turn 4 of the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome, with the stellar presence of Edith marquez. And the other was the last one my darling gave Jenni Rivera, the night of September 15, 2012, on the plate of the capital’s Zócalo.

Both concerts had elements in common, such as mariachis, ensembles, women who indulge themselves and radio hits. But we cannot ignore that in both concerts the sky, materially, fell on the public and both artists.

The one of Jenny It was simply and simply apotheosis, the hair drained, the clothes soaked and the danger of an electric shock, while that of Edith it was exactly the same. Two concerts passed by water, but with two extraordinary interpreters.

These types of ladies are the ones who let us know that the show has to go on.

THE TREVI RETURNS

TO ITS ORIGINS

I just interviewed Gloria Trevi, without a doubt the most powerful woman in the music industry in Mexico. And not me, but the overwhelming figures behind it. He brings out an interesting duet with a Puerto Rican guy that, starting this week, we will be able to see and hear.

Slim, pretty, committed, friendly, going back to the Fountain from its beginnings and not precisely because of its loose hair or broken shoes, but because of what it projects. Hopefully you can see my interview with her next Thursday.

THE HERON BREAKS THE SILENCE

It will be tonight that we can see the interview that I had the pleasure and the opportunity to do with Mariana garza for the talk show by Image Television, The minute my destiny changed. He talks about topics that he had never touched before, for example, about the excesses of his Timbiriche colleagues. And he also tells us why he has been divorced twice.