The Photos app that is present on all our iPhone or iPad is much more capable than it appears to the naked eye. When we talk about videos, the app can offer us various tools that allow us to rotate, crop, correct the color, apply filters, etc. very intuitively and comfortably.

To edit a video, the first thing we have to do is open the Photos app and locate the clip that we want to edit. The easiest way is to go to the Photos tab, at the bottom left, and open the photo in question. Once we have the photo on screen we touch the Edit button located at the top right of the screen. If necessary, we wait for the image to download.

Video editing tools

Having arrived here we have several tools at our disposal, let’s review them one by one. At the bottom of the screen (on our left in the case of an iPad) we find four buttons that allow us to jump between the different editing tools.

From left to right we find the tool to cut the video, called Video, which is shown with the icon of a camera. Then the Adjust tool, which is represented by a rotary control surrounded by small marks and that allows us adjust brightness, white balance, saturation, etc.. In third position we have Filters, represented by three intersecting circles and that allows us to apply different filters to the photo. And, finally, we find Trim, marked with a trim icon and two little arrows around it.

Accessing the different tools is as simple as touching them. A yellow dot below one of them shows us what tool we are in.

First tool: Video

With this tool we can make three actions: trim the end of a video, trim the beginning of a video, mute a video.

Muting a video is very easy, simply we touch the button shaped speaker from the top of the screen. If the speaker is yellow, the video has sound, if it is gray and with a bar crossing it out, the video is muted.

Trimming the beginning and end of a video is as easy as stretching the arrows. “<" y ">“to the left and right of the thumbnail that appears at the bottom of the screen. The part that remains framed in yellow will be the part that we will keep of the video once trimmed.

Second tool: Adjust

The adjust tool offers us many options, all appear at the bottom on our iPhone (or on the right side on our iPad). We see a collection of round icons, each of them is a setting, for example: exposure, light areas, contrast, brightness, black point, saturation, liveliness, etc..

To act on the video we touch the adjustment that we want to apply and use the slider to decide how much we want to apply the adjustment. The settings that we are using have around them a ring-shaped indicator that allows us to know the amount of application depending on whether it is more or less full.

Let’s pay special attention to the setting marked with a magic wand: the automatic setting. East combine all the others And, like the others, we can use the slider to vary its strength.

From left to right, in the image, we find: the button for automatic adjustment, an adjustment in use whose value is positive, an in use adjustment whose value is negative (and less than the previous one), a setting off (when touched) and an unused setting.

Third tool: Filters

Several preset filters appear in this section. We find vivid, vivid warm, vivid cold, dramatic (also hot or cold), cute, silver, and noir. To apply them, just touch them. We can also choose the first one, Original, to not apply any. Once we choose the filter to apply, the slider will allow us adjust how much we do.

Tool Four: Trim

This tool allows us seven actions: trim the video (reframe it), trim it following a specific ratio such as 1: 1, 9:16, or 3: 4 among others, flip the image, rotate it, correct its leveling, correct horizontal perspective and correct vertical perspective.

To correct the leveling, the horizontal perspective or the vertical perspective, touch its corresponding icons (which we find in this order) and use the slider to adjust.

Rotating the photo is as easy as touching the square with an arrow to the right that appears at the top of the screen. To flip it (mirror effect) we touch the triangular button with a horizontal arrow above it, which is next to it.

Finally, to crop and reframe the photo we simply pull on its four corners. If we want a specific proportion in this cut we can touch the icon in the form of squares in the upper right part of the screen, when we do so we will see at the bottom a list of proportions (1: 1, 9:16, 8:10, etc.) and we choose any of them. Next we choose if we want a vertical or horizontal orientation by touching the respective buttons next to the proportions and, if necessary, we pull the corners to cut the content. We can also use the Original proportion to keep the own of the photo that we are editing or Free that allows us to crop without any restriction.

At any time we can touch the Automatic button at the top twice in a row to return to original cutout.

Without a doubt, the Photos app is the easiest way to edit the videos on our iPhone or iPad. It is clear that there are more powerful alternatives and with more options, but for many the balance between power and ease of use of the Photos app stands out from the rest.