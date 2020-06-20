Edinson Cavani will no longer play for PSG. With Ligue1 suspended, the Uruguayan striker has agreed to end his contract with the Parisian team on June 30, as it was written in his contract, despite the interest of the French entity to retain him until the end of the Champions League.

As reported by Marca, the charrúa has reached an agreement with PSG not to play the Champions League in August and, therefore, to end his stage as a Parisian on June 30. Edinson Cavani is in his native Uruguay and is waiting to close the operation that will put him in a team next season.

One of the big stakeholders is Atlético de Madrid, to which he was about to arrive last January. Some differences in the numbers took the operation to the fret, but the intention of Edinson Cavani continues to be to play under Cholo Simeone next year.

This decision not to play the Champions League he will be welcomed by the rest of the teams interested in him since this way possible injuries could be avoided. In addition, he would also join his new club earlier to make the preseason with them and not arrive later in the case of playing the maximum continental competition with PSG.