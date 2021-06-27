Edinson Cavani recommends Nicolás de la Cruz for Manchester United | Premier League

The Copa América is already underway and there is only one date left in the group stage to know the crosses of the quarterfinals, in which Colombia, like Uruguay and other teams, are already classified.

Precisely, in the middle of the development of the Cup, Argentine portals revealed that Edinson Cavani, star forward of the Uruguayan team, would have recommended Manchester United to sign one of the team with whom he is concentrated.

Well, it is the River Plate midfielder, Nicolás de la Cruz, who has played three games in this Copa América and who for several years has been standing out in South American football under the orders of Marcelo Gallardo.

“Nicolás de la Cruz is one of the seven River players who are affected by the Copa América 2021. The midfielder was a starter in the three matches of the Uruguay National Team in the continental competition together with Edinson Cavani, who, according to media reports British, would have recommended the footballer of the Millionaire for Manchester United, “said TyC Sports.

De la Cruz, 24, is the present and future of the Uruguay National Team and it is not the first time that there has been talk of his possible departure to Europe. In fact, the footballer, who currently has a value of 18 million euros, is also sought after by clubs such as Fiorentina and AS Roma.