Edinson Cavani blows up Conmebol for continuing with the Copa América

Manchester United striker, Edinson cavani, lashed out at the Conmebol and his “clingy” idea of ​​celebrating the Copa América in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“What are we? We are macaques who have to understand that we must follow orders and I think that the situations are not enough to calmly say this is going to be done and now, I think this could be seen in another way, see the situation with different eyes and resolve with another position ”, said the scorer for 2 points.

Also read: Cruz Azul: David Faitelson busts Juan Reynoso for the defeat against Toluca

The Uruguayan believes that footballers do not have a voice or vote and must only comply with the commitments of the confederations.

“Putting competitions in between and we have to shut up, but if something has to be postponed, you can’t … you don’t think about the health of the people and the health of the footballers, you feel frustrated in various situations because you have to lower your head and you also get tired of certain situations, ”said Cavani.

The Copa América is scheduled to be held from June 11 to July 10, 2021 in Argentina and Colombia

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content