Edifier TWS 1: headphones with True Wireless and high quality sound

They stand out for their great quality / price ratio and have bluetooth 5.0, as well as low audio latency.

Edifier has opted for these TWS 1 for a compact and resistant design. They are lightweight and can be easily cleaned after any sports activity. The included tip models offer options to ensure the best fit in your ear, while the charging case protects from sweat and rain. They certify IPX5, being also resistant to splashes and sweat.

An improved experience

The TWS1 are configured in a few seconds. Taking them out of the case activates the pairing mode that allows them to be connected to the phone (once Bluetooth is activated on the device). They can also be used in “hands-free” mode in the car, cVc (clear voice capture) ambient noise reduction helps improve microphone clarity, the left earbud is activated while the right is in the charging case.

It makes use of 8mm neodymium drivers with an impedance of 16 ohms, providing not too deep but very acceptable bass. The mid and high tones are well balanced, while the high tones can be harsh but in no case without being annoying.

Regarding its autonomy, the charging case has a built-in 500 mAh battery, it can work for almost 24 hours before it needs a power source. They combine the autonomy of 8 hours (with a single charge) to offer up to 32 hours of autonomy in total, a figure more than good.

You can find them for sale in the Zococity online store at a price of € 44.99.