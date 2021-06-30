Edifier R33BT: deep and rich audio, perfect for enjoying music, movies and games

Active speakers with an output power of 10 watts RMS, enough to fill medium rooms with exceptional sound.

The R33BT loudspeakers are the latest addition to the Edifier family bookshelf speaker system. They feature a removable mesh cover to protect the controllers from dust or other accidental damage. While the cabinet is finished in MDF wood, it has been designed to minimize acoustic resonance, combined with classic black paint to maintain a sober design.

Output power

In keeping with Edifier’s specification, the R33BTs feature a 3.5mm mid-woofer driver as well as a 3.5mm tweeter. In addition, they have a high quality amplifier, capable of offering a total output power of 10 watts RMS for a rich and clear sound.

Available connections

With AUX cable input and Bluetooth wireless input, they are compatible with most of the main audio output devices on the market, such as mobile phones, tablets, iPad, PC, TV …

At the top of the active speaker unit there are three buttons present. The central button is illuminated and acts as a power button (pressing it for 5 seconds will be enough to turn it on or off); It also allows you to switch to Bluetooth mode and vice versa. Each speaker unit has a dedicated bass reflex port for better airflow.

Sound quality

The R33BT speakers offer dual operating mode, computer mode, and Bluetooth mode. When computer mode is selected, the LED indicator light will be green (while the light is blue with Bluetooth input). The quality of the bass and the clarity of the unit is superior, it allows a balanced sound of bass and voices at the correct level despite not offering great power.

They use Bluetooth 5.0 technology. In fact, playing songs through the speaker in Bluetooth mode is similar to that in computer mode, it maintains the sound quality.

The R33BTs are fully functional, good sound at a very contained price. This type of active speaker system is suitable for televisions, computers, and mobile devices. For computer users, it may require some equalizer adjustment if you need more bass presence (although they do deliver better than expected performance).

All in all, these are good looking speakers that deliver the wonderfully balanced sound that you would never expect from a desktop speaker.

Technical specifications

RMS power: R / L 5 w + 5 w.

Bluetooth version: 5.0.

Frequency response: 70 Hz – 20 kHz.

Signal-to-noise ratio: ≥ 85 dB (A).

Input type: AUX / Bluetooth.

Noise level: ≤ 25 dB.

Distortion: ≤ 7%.

Input sensitivity: AUX: L / R: 500 ± 50 mV, Bluetooth: L / R: 500 ± 50 mFFs.

116 × 208 × 116 mm / 3.2 kg.

Price: 69.99 euros (price as of June 2021)

www.zococity.es