After the Best Bout of all time, we learned that Edge had injured his triceps and should be out for several months. But the fighter will not be long in returning to television, since today he will be in WWE RAW to talk about his future.

Edge will be at WWE RAW tonight to discuss his future

Edge will be present tonight at WWE RAW somehow, we don’t know if live from the Performance Center or in a recorded segment.

Edge used his twitter account to announce that he would be at the red brand show tonight while mentioning that today is 22 years ago since he made his television debut in WWE, precisely on June 22, 1998.

The R Rated Superstar last appeared on WWE at the past Backlash show on June 14 where he lost the fight against Randy Orton called as The Greatest Match of All Time. In addition Edge not only lost the combat but also was injured in the triceps and he had to have an operation last week, what is not exactly known yet is how long the fighter will be out.

June 22, 1998 I made my @WWE televised debut. Tonight, on #RAW exactly 22 years later, I update everyone on my future. pic.twitter.com/A6FGcrwIp7 – Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) June 22, 2020

So tonight it will be interesting to know what Edge has to tell us.

Four headline matches in WWE RAW

In addition to Edge’s appearance tonight, We will also have the Randy Orton celebration where Ric Flair will be invited and up to four battles with titles at stake.

* Women’s Tag Team Championships: Sasha Banks & Bayley (c) vs. The IIconics

* Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits (c) vs. The Viking Raiders

* Raw Women’s Championship: Asuka (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

* WWE 24/7 Championship: R-Truth (c) vs. Akira Tozawa

